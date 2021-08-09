Independence Day: Johnnie Walker releases Limited Edition packs to Celebrate Uganda @59

Uganda will mark 59 years of Independence this Saturday, October 9 and to celebrate this milestone, the world’s leading Scotch whisky, Johnnie Walker has released special limited-edition packs.

“Uganda has kept walking for 59 years since Independence. It has been a journey of growth, triumph and progress. These are attributes that embody the spirit of Johnnie Walker, hence our limited-edition pack to celebrate the milestone,” says Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager

The Independence Day pack comes in Uganda’s colours of black, yellow and red, with the iconic Johnnie Walker striding man draped in the country’s flag.

“Johnnie Walker has a tradition of releasing limited editions as a way of celebrating milestones in culturally relevant ways with consumers across the globe. Uganda’s 59th Independence edition Johnnie Walker is a collector’s item worth purchasing,” Kyokunda adds.

The limited-edition bottles come in one-litre packs of Red and Black Label. They are available in supermarkets and liquor stores during this Independence celebration period.