Indian dies in Mbarara guesthouse

By Fred Turyakira

Shock engulfed staff of B Plus guesthouse in Kisenyi, Kakoba ward, Mbarara town in Mbarara City after their client was found dead in a room on Thursday morning.

The body, which was picked by the Police in Mbarara City, was identified as that of Narasimha Prasad, 57, of Indian origin.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson, said Narasimha was a civil engineer working in Mwizi, Rwampara district.

He said his body was found lifeless in the bathroom of the guesthouse.

It is said that Narasimha booked a room on the night of March 16 at around 5:30pm, only to be found lying dead in a bathroom.

Kasasira said the Police have opened a death inquiry file into the sudden death of Narasimha.

The body has been taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.