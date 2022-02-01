Indians in Uganda celebrate 75th Independence Day with pomp

By Michael Odeng and Farooq Kasule

Indians living in Uganda last Sunday marked their 75th Independence Day with pomp and topped it up with a show at Kampala Parents School in Kampala.

The country got freedom from British colonial rule in 1947.

The event also marks 50 years since Indians were expelled from Uganda by former President Idi Amin.

The celebrations began with the singing of Uganda’s national anthem, followed by the Indian one.

Hundreds of guests were treated to musical performances to mark the day. The crowd chanted patriotism slogans.

Dressed in their Indian outfits, many marked the day with processions, speeches by politicians, kite flying, and other fun-filled activities.

During the ceremony, Vice-President Jessica Alupo lauded Indians for their hard work that has contributed to Uganda’s economic growth. Her speech was read by the State Minister in the Office of the Vice-President, Diana Mutasingwa.

Alupo commended Indians who returned to Uganda after former President Idi Amin expelled them in 1974 for contributing towards Uganda’s economy.

“It is an open secret that India is a king in certain areas, most notably as trade masters in the field of information technology, medicine and pharmaceuticals,” she noted.

The Indian High Commissioner in Uganda, Shri Ajay Kumar, asked Indians in Uganda to continue working hard, noting that there is a lot of business potential.

He revealed that they are planning to train over 300 Indian women living in Uganda in order for them to explore their entrepreneurship potential.

The event was attended by among others, city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, and the Second Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Moses Ali.