Influencers, media personalities use old ‘Most influential women’s’ list to fool public

By Ahmad Muto

A list of the ‘200 Most influential women on Twitter’ originally released by the Women in Africa Initiative and Smart Data Power in August 2020 has re-surfaced, being passed around as a new list by blogs, public figures and their followers on social media as a new list released last week.

The list has 12 Ugandan women – Sheilah Gashumba (51) Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng (64), Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga (81), Dr. Diana Atwine (84), Flavia Tumusiime (88), Lynda Ddane (89), Sarah Kagingo (110), Grace Natabaalo (122), Ka Malaika (152), Joyce Baagala (155), Mable Twegumye Zaake (163), Evelyne Namara (183),

This year’s list is yet to be released and the two organisations that put out the list last year don not have it anywhere or a link on their social media platforms. And also, Linda Ikeji who is number one is a Nigerian blogger, but no single Nigerian and South African blog have shared the news yet they are dominant on the list.

This website among others across the continent shared the news last year and Google indicates that it is the same as last year’s from the first to the last. The fake news has been shared by socialite Sheilah Gashumba, Tech entrepreneur Evelyne Namara, ‘influencer’ Ka Malaika who has since changed her Twitter handle to @JoyTuramuhawe, media personality Lynda Ddane and Sarah Kagingo who are very much aware it is the same list from last year.

Women in Africa Initiative according to their social media profile is a platform dedicated to the economic development and support of leading and high potential African women. While Smart Data Power is into data collection and analysis.