Irene Namatovu premieres Zabike Video

Singer Irene Namatovu and wife to fellow singer Geoffrey Lutaaya last night premiered a brand new video titled Zabike.

The song Zabike comes after she did a monster hit titled Kuzaala Kujagana that won her an All Africa Music Award (AFRIMMA) in the category of best traditional artiste in the awards

Zabike was premiered at Big Zone bar in Nansana and the launch attracted a huge crowd. The video was shot by Saint Jude and the creativity in the video was all courtesy of Kaddu Yusuf the CEO of Kika Performing Arts Centre.

During the launch, Namatovu said she is going to focus on doing cultural music as her first international award was from a cultural song and the new song Zaabike according to her is one of the songs that she is using to boost cultural music in Uganda and band music fraternity.

https://youtu.be/iXGwayiytT8