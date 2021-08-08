Skip to content Skip to footer

Irene Ntale finds Mr.Right, Fans Ask For Nudes!

8 hours ago
Congratulations to singer Irene Ntale who has finally found Mr. Right after years of struggling to meet her match.

Since her romance to manager cum lover Jonathan Kyeyo dimmed, the beautiful Ntale who has cut niche singing love songs cut a forlorn figure and was easily irritable.

Well, she is in cloud nine after finding someone who has managed to tick off all the boxes on her long list of requirements for a companion.

Ntale took to her Twitter page to break the news.  “Somebody’s son has found me,” she Tweeted and followed it with a love emoji.

Most of her fans however took this for a joke and some insisted that she should join in on the bandwagon and release nudes rather than waste time unveiling a boyfriend who is just a figment of her fertile imagination.

She earlier this week announced that she’s set to head back to studio and release new music much to the delight of her fans.

