Irene Ntale is not a failed singer – Vinka

5 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Singer Veronica Lugya, alias Vinka distanced herself rather skilfully from popular social media opinion that her former booking client, Irene Ntale’s music career took a nose dive after exiting Swangz Avenue. According to her, Ntale is still a big artiste regardless of the fact that it is being said she has flopped.
“Irene has not failed. She has just stopped releasing music. She is still a big artiste. I saw a list not so long ago where I was also labelled a failed artiste,” she said.
Ntale left Swangz Avenue in 2017 after months of speculation. Her exit, however, was characterised by a lot of drama that saw her part with her social media accounts except Twitter. Three years later, Vinka said she was hurt, and cried when Ntale left the label where she was her booking agent. They released a collaboration titled Stylo in 2018.

A section of social media has suggested she swallows her pride and returns to Swangz Avenue with an apology.

