Irish Kanyerezi quits Capital FM after 7 years

18 hours ago
Radio Personality, Relationships and Dating Expert at Capital FM has cut a name as a journey man in corporate employment.  Latest news indicates that the radio journey man is set to quit Kiseminti based Capital FM, where he has worked over the past 7 years.

The media personality and actor informed his fans of this development via his social media platforms.

” Hello,31st Oct 21 will be my last day at CapitalFMUganda,  It’s been a great 7years! The Opportunity of Hosting the Premium Night show , The Late Date; ,one I idolized from my hey days has been an Honor.Thanks to the Mgt,Team & Fans!What’s a star when the most important Fan is Missing?”

Kanyerezi has previously worked with Raddiocity, Bob Fm and Sanyu FM.  He is yet to reveal his next move.

