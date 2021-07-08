Irish Kanyerezi quits Capital FM after 7 years

Radio Personality, Relationships and Dating Expert at Capital FM has cut a name as a journey man in corporate employment. Latest news indicates that the radio journey man is set to quit Kiseminti based Capital FM, where he has worked over the past 7 years.

The media personality and actor informed his fans of this development via his social media platforms.

” Hello,31st Oct 21 will be my last day at CapitalFMUganda, It’s been a great 7years! The Opportunity of Hosting the Premium Night show , The Late Date; ,one I idolized from my hey days has been an Honor.Thanks to the Mgt,Team & Fans!What’s a star when the most important Fan is Missing?”

Kanyerezi has previously worked with Raddiocity, Bob Fm and Sanyu FM. He is yet to reveal his next move.