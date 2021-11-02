Skip to content Skip to footer

Is Diamond Platnumz dating Wasafi’s Zuchu?

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsIs Diamond Platnumz dating Wasafi’s Zuchu?
2 hours ago
Share
33Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun writer

Khadija Kopa, the mother of Wasafi artiste Zuchu, has denied claims her daughter is dating Diamond Platnumz.

Recently, Diamond got Zuchu all dressed up for a romantic dinner date.

He then shared videos from their red-themed date as he dedicated the songs ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran and ‘What I Want For Christmas’ to her.

That sparked the rumour that they could be dating. Rayvanny then shared a photo with Zuchu and wrote ‘Shem’, which fully translates to Shemeji, meaning ‘in-law’.

Speaking during an interview on TV, Khadija said the two are siblings, hence nothing romantic is going on.

Diamond has always seen me as his mum even before my daughter joined Wasafi. I was shocked by the rumours, I even had to ask my daughter and she said she was not dating him,” she said.

“When she was going to Wasafi, I took her there myself. Currently I do not know if she is dating. She is a girl so if she gets a guy, it’s not a bad thing, provided he is a good man. For now, she wants to focus on her music.”

Asked whether she would encourage Diamond Platnumz to get married as a second wife, Khadija said their religion doesn’t bar it.  “We are Muslims and if she wants to get married as a second wife, then I do not see a problem,” she said.

“As long her man is treating her well and does not beat her, then I am good with it. Our men are used to marrying more than one wife,  she said

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Latest News Top News World News
Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence
November 2, 2021
Celebrity News
Mudra: Covid-19 gave me a hit song, denied me the money
September 14, 2021
Celebrity News
Musician Maurice Kirya proposes SOPs for concerts
October 14, 2021
Celebrity News Top News
Eric Omondi denies sleeping with Wife Material Contestants
July 10, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.