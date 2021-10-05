Isma Olaxxes loses brand ambassador deal

By Alex Balimwikungu

Motor- mouthed blogger Isma Olaxxes alias Jajja Iculi has lost a lucrative ambassador deal over a misguided Facebook video.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that Home Connect Properties Limited through its manager, Charles Ssemakula, terminated the contract over an offensive video Olaxxes released in the event of the Kampala bombings on Tuesday, 16 November.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Olaxxes sang praises for the terrorists and advised them to target Christian Churches next time.

The termination letter which The Kampala Sun accessed, reads in part, “Following the catastrophe that hit Kampala on 16th November, the entire country was gripped with shock and fear bombings where life was lost

It is inconceivable that you found room to go on your Facebook page on 17th November to gloat over the victims of terror as you sang praises of the terrorists expressing approval of their acts and advised them to target Christian Churches next time since in your view Police always arrests Muslims as suspects of every terror attack

The offensive video has since gone viral to the detriment and Loss of Home Connect Properties Uganda Limited that you have represented as a brand ambassador since August 2021.

The company therefore wishes to distance itself from such criminal, extremist and fundamentalist views that you shared in the video.

The company further wishes to disassociate itself from you and any such criminal minded social media influencers for Its brand ambassadors. The company will not hesitate to commence any criminal and civil proceedings