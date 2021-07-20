Italian Cultural and Culinary week 2021 kicks off

By Alex Balimwikungu

The 2021 edition of the Italian Cultural and Culinary week has kicked off today (Monday 22nd November) with high anticipation.

The Cultural and Culinary week that is under the tutelage of the Embassy of Italy in Uganda has an array of events lined up.

Italian ambassador to Uganda, Massimiliano Mazzanti reveals that over the years, the week has grown in stature and the anticipation is high this time round.

“This annual celebration aims to promote Italian food and cultural traditions as a distinctive trait of Italian; and the spirit of Italian culture,” he reveals.

He says this year’s theme is: “Dante the Italian” and in line with the theme, the embassy will host a range of events both gastronomical and cultural dedicated to Dante, the founding father of the Italian language.

He further adds that this year also marks the 700th anniversary of the death of Italian poet, Dante Aligheri.

“We will kick off with a two-day culinary expedition at the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Institute in Jinja, where Italian chef Liliana Novellino will deliver curated lessons on Florentine cuisine,” he says.

This, he says, will be followed by a Italian Ugandan Fusion Master class for selected chefs. The Master class will be Ugandan renowned chef Rajab Mwitu.

“He will merge Italian and Ugandan cuisines to create a unique and delectable equatorial taste. The aim of this master class is to highlight the influence of the Italian cuisine on our everyday meals through the use of local ingredients and preparation techniques,” Mazzanti says.

On the cultural side, this year the embassy launched a digital art competition dubbed: “Draw me Dante”. It will have Ugandan creative showcase skills through digital comic style impressions of Dante.

The week will close with a gala evening on “Florentine poetry, Fellinisque Fantasy and Fragrant Cuisine. To commemorate 100 years since the birth of Fellini ,a short film produced by Ugandan film director, Sharpe Sewali highlighting the most awarded Italian Film Director, Federico Fellini’s contribution to the film industry will be aired.