It’s nine nominations for Levixone in gospel music awards

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Ever since the year started, gospel singer Levixone has been on a roll, with hit songs and awards from different countries on the continent. His song, Mbeera, which featured Grace Morgan, has been topping charts on different media platforms.

The talented gospel artiste is not about to stop; he has been nominated nine times in the Royal Gospel Music Awards. He took to Facebook to share the good news.

In a long post, Levixone wrote: “My good people, this is because of your love and support; nine nominations in the Royal Gospel Music Awards. It is historical. No matter what, I will never stop serving God and singing for Jesus. Glory glory to my father in heaven.”

Levixone dedicated the nominations to his late big brother, Mac Elvis, who he said did a great job of inspiring him to do gospel music.

The awards are organised annually to celebrate gospel music, as well as gospel industry arts.