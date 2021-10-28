IUEA students battle as they represent their countries at cultural gala

By Ramadhan Abbey

It was a tug of war as students represented their countries during the annual 2022 International University of East Africa (IUEA) Cultural Gala on April 1.

Celebrated under the theme Celebrate, Embrace and Discover Culture, a total of eleven countries, including Eritrea, South Sudan, Rwanda, Somalia, Liberia, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda the host and Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), participated in the cultural gala.

Many students took part in traditional dances, modelling, poems, traditional song presentations, as well as food presentation .

Democratic Republic of Congo was declared overall winner of the gala. South Sudan was named first runner-up and Uganda second runner-up.

Uganda was seen as most attractive in the competition because of its national flag colours black, yellow and red.

Brenda Nabukenya, IUEA assistant dean, who was dressed in traditional Ugandan wear, stormed the stage holding a drum; one of the country’s symbols on the Coat of Arms.