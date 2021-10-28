Skip to content Skip to footer

IUEA students battle as they represent their countries at cultural gala

HomeAll PostsUncategorizedIUEA students battle as they represent their...
9 hours ago
Share
91Views 0Comments

By Ramadhan Abbey

It was a tug of war as students represented their countries during the annual 2022 International University of East Africa (IUEA) Cultural Gala on April 1.

Celebrated under the theme Celebrate, Embrace and Discover Culture, a total of eleven countries, including Eritrea, South Sudan, Rwanda, Somalia, Liberia, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda the host and Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), participated in the cultural gala.

Many students took part in traditional dances, modelling, poems, traditional song presentations, as well as food presentation .

Democratic Republic of Congo was declared overall winner of the gala. South Sudan was named first runner-up and Uganda second runner-up.

Uganda was seen as most attractive in the competition because of its national flag colours black, yellow and red.

Brenda Nabukenya, IUEA assistant dean, who was dressed in  traditional Ugandan wear, stormed the stage holding a drum; one of the country’s symbols on the Coat of Arms.

South Sudan students showcasing their traditional wear during the 2022 IUEA Cultural Gala at University Garden on April 1, 2022. (All photos by Ramadhan Abbey)
Students from Rwanda showing their traditional wear
Brenda Nabukenya, IUEA assistant dean, in traditional wear from Uganda
Students from Cameroon

 

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Uncategorized
Babu Owino defended by wife a week after Bobi Wine comments
October 28, 2021
Album Description Uncategorized
Kampala Sun’s pictures worth a thousand words
October 15, 2021
Uncategorized
Ugandan musicians stopped singing long time ago -Omondi
December 30, 2021
Music Top News Uncategorized
We promoted ‘Another rap’ – DJ Roja responds to Museveni’s claim that he does not know Djs
July 31, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.