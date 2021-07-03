Jackie Chandiru: I don’t miss Uganda at all

By Kampala Sun writer

Jackie Chandiru’s music career has over the past few years been on a down spiral. The talented and mellifluously voiced singer of the disbanded all-girl group, Blu *3, has always kept her fans guessing. After a while in musical limbo, she surprised her fans with news that she was working on a new album.

The feeling was that with the new album, Jackie Chandiru, who is currently staying in Nairobi, Kenya would trace her musical roots in Uganda.

The veteran singer, who is in perfect shape after battling with drug addiction is not about to come back to Uganda any time soon.

In a latest interview with Kenyan entertainment publication, Standard Entertainment and Lifestyle, she reveals that she doesn’t miss Uganda and is madly in love with ‘new home’ Nairobi.

She even has collaborations to her name. She recently released a song with Kenya’s Arrow Bwoy, The One, the first major songs to get her back into the limelight after a two-year hiatus.

She has since been living in Kenya, and besides the hit collabo she did with Arrow Bwoy, the former Blu 3 star has found a home in Kenya. In fact, she is becoming more popular there than some of the established Kenyan artistes.

After participating as a judge at the recently held Shamz Media Talent Search gig where over 50 hopeful turned up, each aspiring to win the lucrative top prize that included a two year recording deal, she spoke of her love for Kenya.

“You don’t have to miss Uganda and all I was doing there since I am now here. I love Kenya and honestly can’t say I miss Uganda. If you see me getting comfortable in a studio like this one, just know that I have done my research and that I am comfortably at home,” she told Standard Entertainment and Lifestyle.

“I have been in Kenya since 2019 and I like everything going on here. I have so many projects in the pipeline and just to let you know, I feel so comfortable here. I am not in a hurry to go anywhere,” she adds.

“Jackie is so talented and everyone knows that. She is working with Kenyan artistes and we have the privilege to work with her as part of our East African team,” says K Daddy, the General Manager, Shamz Media.

Saying she is back and ready to shine like her days of Blu 3, the singer discloses that her latest projects will be out in a few months.

As she hit showbiz headlines in 2019 after a photo of her, frail and shocking dark than usual, emerged on social media, many thought the Gold Digger singer had dipped in drug addiction. However, she later clarified that she was addicted to prescription pain medication and not cocaine or heroin, as early alleged