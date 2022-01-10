Jackie Chandiru narrates journey of sustained recovery from substance abuse

By Alex Balimwikungu

Ugandan vocal queen Jackie Chandiru has opened up on her first experience in a rehabilitation center.

Jackie Chandiru has had an unstable music career for years now due to a sorry health condition sparked by drug addiction.

While appearing on a local TV station on Friday, the “Gold Digger” singer revealed the unbearable discomfort she faced when taken to rehab.

Jackie also narrates how her deteriorating health shocked her and those around her; it gave her a wakeup call she needed. Even then, she somehow escaped and contemplated suicide.

“I did not like rehab when I was taken there. My life had drastically changed from the comfort of my home to this place. When I was being taken I insulted everyone. I even escaped and there was a search for me,” Jackie Chandiru said

Prior to her public reappearance in 2020, Jackie had been taken out of the country to an unknown destination for key medication on drug abuse.

She was then admitted at Mulago Hospital where laboratory tests revealed drug abuse that she was administering a pain killer named, Pethidine through intra-venous (injection) route.

Samples of the drugs and syringes were discovered at her home and several needle marks along her arms and hands confirmed the findings of the medics.

She was then admitted to Bunamwaya rehab, which she successfully completed was discharged.

However, her worrying health didn’t cease like it was expected as she was later flown out of Uganda for an advanced medical attention in Kenya.