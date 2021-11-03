Jacob Kiplimo breaks the world record as he advances the Ugandan flag in Lisbon

By Paul Waiswa

Ugandan Olympic medallist Jacob Kiplimo took one second off Kibiwott Kandie’s previous mark in the Portuguese capital Lisbon. Kiplimo set a new world record to win the Lisbon Half Marathon that took place yesterday (Sunday 21 November).

Uganda’s Olympic 10,000m bronze medallist clocked 57:31, breaking Kibiwott Kandie’s mark from Valencia last December by just one second. Kiplimo is the reigning half marathon world champion after beating Kandie in Poland in March 2020.

Huseydin Mohamed Esa pipped fellow Ethiopian Gerba Beyata Dibaba for a second, more than two minutes back in 59:39. Ethiopia won the women’s race with Tsehay Gemechu Beyan crossing the line first in 1:06:06. The top men ranked included: Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) – 57:31 WR, Huseydin Mohamed Esa (ETH) – 59:39, Gerba Beyata Dibaba (ETH) – 59:39, Hillary Kipkoech (KEN) – 59:41, Ibrahim Hassan Bouh (DJI) – 59:41, and Milkesa Menhgesa Tolosa (ETH) – 59:48.