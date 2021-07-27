Skip to content Skip to footer

James Onen advises women against dating new business owners

HomeAll PostsSex & RelationshipsJames Onen advises women against dating new...
3 hours ago
Share
43Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and online radio RX Radio boss James Onen popularly known as Fatboy has tipped women to desist from dating men that have just started running new businesses because they normally get consumed by the operations of the business.  

However, he noted that those with the patience to put up with a relationship not characterised by dates, vacations, calls get to reap the rewards together with the man.

“Ladies, never date a man running a new business unless you are patient. You will rarely see him or hear from him. Unless you are a patient woman, you will be frustrated. If you are patient, you will eventually reap the rewards together,” he said.

Fatboy was employed by Sanyu FM for 21 years where he hosted the morning show, Sanyu Breakfast on weekdays and Alive and Kicking on Saturday mornings. However, his tenure ended unceremoniously in mid-2020 after it was alleged he incited a sit-down strike where with his colleagues, they demanded a pay rise.

Two months later, he announced he had started a new radio station that he initially named Reckless Radio, but on advice of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) changed to RX Radio to get a broadcasting licence. So, his advice to women against dating new business owners is from experience and firsthand.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sex & Relationships
Kim Swagga was an accident – Bad Black
July 27, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Singer John Blaq Denies Sex Tape
July 5, 2021
Music Sex & Relationships
Solome Basuuta reveals she has a crush on Kenneth Mugabi
August 7, 2021
Latest News Sex & Relationships
Being a housewife is very uninspiring – Juliana
2 days ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.