Jameson gives back to revellers

By Ivan Kabuye

It was massive last evening as the Jameson Takeover party came to Kampala.

Happening at Thrones Bar & Lounge in Bugolobi, the event kicked off at 6:00pm. The evening had a lot of activities lined up like getting haircuts at the Jameson Barbershop. There was also ample space for games like beer pong.

The Jameson Takeover is about highlighting the essence of Jameson Irish whiskey and making the experience “as Jameson as possible”.

The organisers made sure that the fully packed venue did not lack a drink as every table was availed with a 750ml Jameson bottle.

There was entertainment from the Aka Dope band that got revellers on their feet as they drank and danced the night away.

After the band’s performance, the DJ took over and played music back-to-back.

In attendance at what turned out to be a night full of fun, great music, taste, and an unmatched drinks experience were Uganda’s prominent socialites and personalities.

Revellers were overheard saying they couldn’t wait to see what the takeover has planned next!