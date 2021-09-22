Jay Z quits Instagram after 10 hours

By Ahmad Muto

American rapper and entrepreneur Jay Z quit photo and video sharing platform Instagram just hours after joining and getting close to two million followers. Real name Shawn Carter, he caused excitement among his legion of fans on Tuesday, (October 2) but it was short lived after he deleted the account.

For the 10 hours he was on the platform, he only followed his multi award-winning pop star wife Beyonce and his only content was on his Instagram Story where he shared a countdown and poster for the release of the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall that he co-produced. The movie launched on the streaming platform on Wednesday, (October 3).

No reason was given as to why he quit the platform, but what was clear, for the short time he was on, he promoted the Netflix movie.

Jay Z added Nigerian Afrobeat icon, Fela Kuti’s record, Let us start, off the album Live from 1971 to the soundtrack of the movie. He explained that using Fela’s music is a way of showing how art influences life and life influences culture.