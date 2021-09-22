Skip to content Skip to footer

Jay Z quits Instagram after 10 hours

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsJay Z quits Instagram after 10 hours
7 hours ago
Share
54Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto
American rapper and entrepreneur Jay Z quit photo and video sharing platform Instagram just hours after joining and getting close to two million followers. Real name Shawn Carter, he caused excitement among his legion of fans on Tuesday, (October 2) but it was short lived after he deleted the account.
For the 10 hours he was on the platform, he only followed his multi award-winning pop star wife Beyonce and his only content was on his Instagram Story where he shared a countdown and poster for the release of the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall that he co-produced. The movie launched on the streaming platform on Wednesday, (October 3).
No reason was given as to why he quit the platform, but what was clear, for the short time he was on, he promoted the Netflix movie.
Jay Z added Nigerian Afrobeat icon, Fela Kuti’s record, Let us start, off the album Live from 1971 to the soundtrack of the movie. He explained that using Fela’s music is a way of showing how art influences life and life influences culture.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News
‘I Drink Wine’: Adele reveals track list for comeback album
4 days ago
Celebrity News
Azawi ,Joanita Kawalya collaborate on UBL Anthem.
September 22, 2021
Celebrity News
Kansiime shows off son’s face for first time
October 27, 2021
Celebrity News Sex & Relationships Top News
Religious leaders giving marriage a bad name
October 15, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.