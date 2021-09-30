Jeff Kiwa has never signed me- Lydia Jazmine

Skip to content Skip to footer

5 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Lydia Jazmine has refuted reports that she is being scouted to replace  Sheebah Karungi in Jeff Kiwa’s new Team No Sleep set up.

recently, word made round that  Sheebah Karungi had parted ways with her longtime manager Jeff Kiwa. However, contrary to those words, Sheebah was seen performing in Mbarara accompanied by Team no Sleep minders.

” There is no way i am signing for Jeff Kiwa. I am still under my old management,” she revealed.   She is aware that Jeff has already started recruiting new artistes to his management including Sama Sojah and Pinky and denies being part.

Following a series of shifts with different managements, local songstress Lydia Jazmine decided to settle with former Obsessions boss Ronnie Mulindwa as her new manager in August.

 

 

