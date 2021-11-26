Jennifer Full Figure rubbishes UMA contestants

By Betty Nampijja

Controversial presidential advisor, Jennifer Nakanguubi, popularly known as “Full Figure” has rubbished most nominees of the Uganda Musician Association ahead of their elections.

Full Figure, who has been eerily quiet of late, burst out in an interview with The Kampala Sun. She labelled Presidential hopeful Cindy a “failure”, and Phina Masanyalaze a “burden” that has refused to go away.

“Cindy doesn’t add value. She loves engaging in battles with fellow artistes and wants to ring-fence the position. Her competitors (Lord Bitemu and King Saha) are also average, but I will vote either one of them,” she revealed.

Jeniffer Full Figure had no kind words for producer Daddy Andre (photo: file)

Full Figure also has no kind words for Vice president hopeful, Andrew Ojambo (Daddy Andre). He (Andre) is vying for the slot with Allan Hendrix Ssali and Hanson Baliruno. “Andre is good for nothing. I would rather have the exposed and wealthy Hanson Baliruno,” she opined.

Last year, Full Figure came out and revealed that the Uganda Musicians Association executive was full of failures. This followed the closure of their offices located at the National Theater.

She went ahead and mentioned a few names of personalities whom she thinks can help UMA sort their problems including local herbalist Maama Fina, SK Mbuga, and Sipapa, but none of these have been nominated.