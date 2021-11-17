A Girl is a Body of Water: Jennifer Makumbi talks love, going back to indigenous feminism and folk tales

It has been said African writers are acclaimed and celebrated elsewhere, but not on the continent. Although celebrated author Jennifer Makumbi has given talks around the world, her ardent readers in Uganda have longed for a chance to sit at her feet and listen to her expound on her works. Last week, at an event organised by African Writer’s Trust in collaboration with Goethe Zentrum at Kati Kiti, their wish was finally granted. Jackie Assimwe – a poet in her own right – moderated the conversation with Makumbi. The audience lapped her every word, like parched travellers gulping from a tall glass of water on a long day. The Kampala Sun brings you excerpts from the conversation.

A Girl is a Body of Water

“A girl is a body of water. She fits wherever she flows. Water gives life, but water can also bring death. A woman can make or break you. She wields the power to nurture, the power to destroy. A woman is a body of water, an ocean, a river, a well, a spring. A tornado. A tsunami.”

Makumbi’s novel The First Woman was published as A Girl is a Body of Water in the US. For those who have not read the book, it follows the life of Kirabo, a smart headstrong girl raised by doting grandparents in a Ugandan village. As she enters her teenage years, she starts to search for her mother’s love. The journey takes her on an exploration of what it means to be a woman.



Makumbi: This is a book that was meant for readers from 15 to 90s years of age, a young girl, or an old woman or man. I just wanted us to talk about being a woman. In Uganda. Occupying this body. In Uganda. So that my son, my father, my uncle, my husband, all those wonderful people could understand what it means to be a woman in Uganda and all the things we carry in this body. So let us have a fantastic discussion.

Assiimwe: Who is Jennifer Makumbi? Tell us about yourself.

Makumbi: I grew up in Kawempe. I went to Mengo Primary School, Trinity College Nabbingo, Kings’ College Buddo and Islamic University of Uganda in Mbale. One thing that was crazy about me was that I read like mad. Sometimes I missed classes to read books. Especially in Nabbingo, I was terrible. We shared books. Sometimes you would ask a girl “Can I borrow your book,” and she would say “No”. She leaves it under the pillow, I hide behind the door. The nun comes and locks me in. I get the book from under the pillow and read it.

Assiimwe: If you were to dine with an author, living or dead, who would it be?

Makumbi: I wonder what Okot p’Bitek would be like. I think him and me would have a candid conversation because he was not shy. I think it would be Okot p’Bitek and I would have a few things to say to him.

Jackie: You talk about a woman being a body of water. Tell us what that is about.

Makumbi: When I started doing my Phd at Manchester University, I wanted to look at the origins of women’s oppression. I started to tell my supervisors, “If I talk about my oral traditions, you can find a thread there that leads you to the sense that women were perceived as coming from water. For me, this could be a paradigm we could use to understand women’s oppression in Uganda, especially Buganda – because that was what I knew. Then I started to excavate those folk tales we grew up on, I started to read them with a feminist slant and I could see this thing being rampant. When I connected it to the West, I could see the Selkie of Ireland, the mermaids around the world. I felt I was on to something. I could offer this for my Phd.

I was laughed out of the university.

One lecturer found me in tears and told me, “Jennifer you are an author. Why do you worry about the western institutions taking your ideas through? Just author them.”



Jackie: When I think of woman as a body of water; water is at once containable and yet it is not and I think that is what women are. We can fool you into thinking you have put us in a bottle, but let this water spill, you will not know the shape of us or where we flow. A woman is at once fierce and calm. Water heals, and destroys. Water is life, it can also be death. And I think for me that descriptor as a feminist, as an activist, I thought to myself, “I wish we knew.” We go around assuming, “Let me empower.” And yet really we are power, we have power. It is just connecting to the stories we have been told, see them in a feminist way and be able to tell people, “You already have it, it is already in you.” Water is made up of droplets. The feminist movement is made up of individual women, but together they are a body of water. Together, women are formidable, we do things for each other.

Makumbi: Yes. And of course it is meant to be interpretive. But I often wanted people to go back to the beginning. To our oral traditions. We have the western feminism. It arrived in 1975, at least that is when we became aware, some women went to Mexico City. It appeared on television and the word mwenkanokano started floating around and there was a lot of resistance. I am not saying it was wrong feminism, has made a lot of difference in Uganda the feminism that came from the west. When he came to power in 1986, President Museveni took up the idea of western feminism and decided we need to have the bumper of 1.5 points to grow the number of girls at university, he appointed a female vice president for the first time and every step of the adminstration, they created a woman’s position, so that women can get involved. Which is wonderful. But when I talk about Ugandan women, I am talking about the vice president, but also the servant who is working in her house, or the woman in the garden. The feminism that is going to unite us. The feminism from the West came in English. It was written. It had icons who were all white women we did not relate to. And it was movement, so we all took it up and thought we could do the same. But then if you step back, you realise we are not oppressed the same around the world, we are oppressed differently. So there are things that happen in Uganda to women, that do not happen to women in the west. So western feminism may not really help fully. This is why I thought, let us go back to our traditional ideas. What did my grandmother leave behind in oral traditions? .