Jerusalema’s Nomcebo to feature on Love and Hip hop

By Ahmad Muto

South African singer Nomcebo Zikode who rose to stardom following the success of lock down hit song, Jerusalema is set to make an appearance on the American reality show, Love & Hip hop.

She shared the news with her fans and followers via Instagram. “Guess who’s gonna be on biggest show of American: VH!’s Love & Hip hop… With the producer Mona,” she captioned a photo of herself with the show’s producer, Mona Scott-Young.

Mona thanked her in the comments for accepting to meet her and talked about how she is looking forward to meeting on the show. “It was absolutely wonderful spending time with you and again, thank you.”

However, it is important to note that bad PR characterised the Jerusalema song the last two months after its two artistes; Nomcebo and Master KG started having sharp exchanges online. She released a statement pinning Master KG over royalties and profits. She claimed to have not received a cent yet despite the global success of the song. She accused the record label, Open Mic of ridiculing her and dismissing her contribution.

Her claims forced the label to hit back saying Master KG was the main artiste while she was a feature and agreed to share 50/50 of the main artiste’s earnings, however, towards the end of 2020, having noticed the song’s success, her legal team reviewed their agreement and demanded a high percentage of 70/30. The issue is yet to be settled by the two camps.

In December 2020, Master KG came to Uganda for a road to the MAMAs activation with singer Sheebah Karungi. During his stay, he met with the Triplets Ghetto Kids dancers and discussed the impact of African Dance on the globe and how the internet is an enabler. The same year, Sheebah and Master KG received nomination in the MTV Europe Music Awards Best African Act category. Master KG won the award, also beating fellow South Africans DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Nigeria’s Burnaboy and Rema and DRC’s Gaz Mawete.