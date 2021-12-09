Jessica Kayanja named among top 50 influential church women in Africa 

By Kampala Sun Writer

Pastor Jessica Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Centre and Girl Power Ministries was on International Women’s Day selected amongst the top 50 influential church women in Africa.

Jessica came as the fifth most influential on the list. Sinach, the Nigerian gospel artiste and worship leader, came in the number one spot.

The list of the most influential church ‘girls’ was made by Church Girl Africa Magazine, which celebrates women’s achievements across Africa.

Jessica is the only Ugandan who made it to the list dominated by West Africans. The list is comprised of “African women, who are constantly challenging church girls globally, to become the best version of themselves.”

Jessica’s Girl Power Ministries holds annual conferences that often attract women leaders in the different sectors. They are mainly motivational leaders who guide the younger ones on breaking through while keeping a moral high standard.