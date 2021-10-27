JinjaInstaWalk: Residents take photo-themed stroll around Jinja

By John Hillary Balyejjusa

Jinja’s touristy positioning may appeal more to the adrenaline junkie, what with its numerous offerings for those that want to live on the edge or tick things off their bucket list; extreme tubing, bungee jumping, white water rafting.

But the sedate adventurer also has lots to discover if anything on account of this former industrial hub’s unmissable sense of street order when compared to its older, but definitely chaotic Kampala sibling. What distinguishes Jinja is its gridiron plan in which its CBD streets run at right angles to each other, forming a grid.

Last weekend, a cross-section of Jinja residents embarked on a photo-themed stroll around Jinja, exploring some of the city’s abstruse places if anything to explore the possibility of an InstaWalk tourism package.

The #JinjaInstaWalk brought together professional and novice photographers and just about anyone wishing to put optimal use to their smartphone camera beyond just taking selfies. All you needed was enough muscle power to endure a 3.5km guided walk that started off at the little known Jinja Public Library on Kakindu Road.

It is a pity this literary hub is also in the condemned architectural section of a dilapidated structure like most of Jinja’s iconic buildings today.

Walking works better when you are divided in groups, but moving in packs, much like wolves on a hunt. It is much better when it incorporates a knowledge quest that yields information like the fact that Gabula Road acquires its name from a Busoga Chief, Gabula of Bugabula. Bar the fact that the road itself known mostly for its concentration of eateries like The Rolex Joint and Sikia Restaurant whose waiting staff are deaf, is over 100 years old and was first settled on in the late 1910s. It was about the time the colonising British had just marked out the initial layout of the sprawling Jinja town meant to be the administrative capital of Busoga region. You cannot miss its mostly Indian architecture dating back to the 1930s.

Being a guided tour, the two-hour itinerary leads to the Jinja War Cemetery on Kiira Road. If Rest in Peace was more than an ode to the dead, the tranquility of this space espouses that. Rows of white headstones stick out of the manicured lawn to afford each of the European and African soldiers who died during World War I and World War II a dignified afterlife. Incidentally, Jinja was the centre for the King African Rifles in Uganda during the Second World War.

A whistle-stop at the Jinja Agricultural Show Grounds and the adjacent Jinja Reptile Park sees the group of walkers come up close with captive animals like the Gabon Viper, a Nile crocodile, mangabey monkeys and tortoises.

With the ultimate reward being to catch the sunset over The Nile, the posse makes its final stop at The Bourbon, a popular waterfront bar and restaurant, to watch the enchanting sight that is the sun going down over the horizon.

Sundowners and loose banter announce the dusk with a consensus and resolve that these touristy “footsubishi” cardio sessions ought to be held as regularly as once a month.