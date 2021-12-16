Joan Agaba bags another international award

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan film actress Joan Agaba won the Best Actress in the Coal City Film Festival(CCFF) in Enugu, Nigeria on Saturday

Watching the event from afar, the actress was overjoyed, thanking God for having blessed her with her role in the movie “Stain”, in which she acted as Mina.

“All praises are to God for this success. Stain is a big movie and managed to turn me into one of the best actresses in Africa. I thank the viewers and the team…,” she told The Kampala Sun.

Having achieved success in Africa, the actress is eyeing the Oscars. She believes she will lift one for the country as time plays its own role.

“It’s good that I am now at a continental level and I feel that I should spread my wings wider. The next stop could be the Oscars and I believe it will come one day…,” she said.

Morris Mugisha, the director of the movie told The Kampala Sun that “Stain” was just the start. He promised to give Ugandans the best. He urged Ugandans to support the Ugandan film industry so that it should explode to the whole world.

“It’s all from God. I am happy that Stain has achieved all this but this is just the beginning. I am premiering better movies that will surprise Ugandans and achieve more. Ugandans have to trust us because we have now developed in almost everything. If they support us, we shall make it to the global status…,” said Mugisha.