Joel Ssenyonyi vows not to rest until he gets twins

By Ahmad Muto

Nakawa West member of parliament and National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has now vowed that he is not going to rest until he gets twins. This was shortly after The High Court upheld his 2021 election victory against Mukesh Shukla, alias Shumuk, who filed a petition challenging his victory.

It should be noted that Ssenyonyi announced the birth of his daughter with wife Febress Nagawa on Wednesday, October 13. They named her Gianna.

“I got a baby, Gianna yesterday and today I have won this case. The good things follow each other and I am thanking God. Gianna means God is gracious. This is the first. But will not be the last. I think we still have twins and I am looking forward to that,” Ssenyonyi said.

On Twitter, he shared the photo carrying their baby girl on Wednesday and captioned it: Welcome to the world my baby girl Gianna (Gianna means God is gracious). The pair got married in June 2020.