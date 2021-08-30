Skip to content Skip to footer

Joel Ssenyonyi, wife welcome baby girl

7 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Nakawa West member of parliament Joel Ssenyonyi has announced the birth of a baby girl with wife, Febress Nagawa. Via Twitter, he shared a photo carrying the new born, their first child together with the caption: “Welcome to the world my baby girl Gianna (Gianna means God is gracious). Indeed, Katonda yabadde mweno ensonga.”
It should be noted that two weeks ago, a photo of the National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson with his wife sporting a huge baby bump smiling at a camera made rounds on social media suggesting they were about to become parents.
The pair got married in June 2020, saying their vows at Watoto Church North and hosted a scientific wedding reception at Hotel African.
A year and a half earlier, Ssenyonyi had revealed in a media interview that he was a virgin at 32 saving himself for marriage. That alone made him the joke of the internet and subject of numerous memes about how he was finally married and inline to get deflowered.

