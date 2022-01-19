Skip to content Skip to footer

John Blaq, King Saha thrill guests at Fusion Auto Spa

8 hours ago
By Karim Ssozi

Fusion Auto Spa in Munyonyo was lit on Monday as revellers flocked the venue for a show featuring singers King Saha, John Blaq and Angella Katatumba. Many couples dressed in red and black, the classic Valentine’s colours.
The musicians didn’t disappoint.
King Saha  sang his popular romantic songs, such as On My Way, Gundeeze and Biri Biri, which set the mood for the party goers. Blaq also worked the crowd with hits like Do Dat and Mbimala.

Angella Katatumba later premiered her new song with Daddy Andre titled Wendi.

King Saha performing at Fusion Spa on Valentine’s Day. Photos by Karim Ssozi
Revellers at Fusion Auto Spa in Munyonyo on February 14
Angella Katatumba singing

 

 

 

 

 

