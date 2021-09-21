John Terry’s endorsement is good mileage for us – Triplets Ghetto Kids

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan Child Entertainment group Triplets Ghetto Kids are counting blessings after former Chelsea defender John Terry posted one of their videos, in jubilation after the team lifted the Club world Cup a few days ago.

In an interview, the manager of the group Dauda Kavuma also known as teacher revealed that the video which was posted on the footballer’s Twitter handle has gone viral and won them more favour.

“They just made the video as usual but when John Terry posted it on his social media handles, it went viral. It had already trended in Nigeria but his push is a big one. Imagine, we were earlier having 180k followers and now were are having about 600k…,” Kavuma said.

On Terry’s handle, the video has 1.2k comments, 14.4k retweets, 58.1k likes and 663k views as per his Monday. Such numbers are not easy to get on normal days in Uganda.

The group is soon flying to Nigeria to perform, following the viral video.

The group also thanked Parliament for having helped it retain their home in Salama Munyonyo which they nearly sold due to accumulated debts.