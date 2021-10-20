Skip to content Skip to footer

Jose Chameleone eyes ‘biggest venue’ for his 2022 concert

6 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Leone Island CEO, Jose Chameleone has of late come out to blast those claiming he is not a musical force to reckon with anymore.

For the past one month, the raspy –voiced Chameleone riding on the song, “Forever” has promised to silence his critics rather than leave the stage for others.

On Monday, he took to Instagram to reveal that he will hold his first ever concert after two years at the “biggest venue” in town.   He doesn’t reveal the dates though.

It should be recalled that in 2020, Chameleone had planned for his concert dubbed “Legend Jose Chameleon Gwanga Mujje” but it never happened due to the lockdown.

 

