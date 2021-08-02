Joshua Cheptegei launches 100 day fundraiser

By Ahmad Muto

Olympic gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei on Thursday, August 12, 2021 launched a fundraising drive dubbed #RunWithCheptegei to complete his high-altitude training centre in his home district of Kapchorwa.

He is looking to collect sh1.7b in 100 days. It came two days after hr returned from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan where he won a silver medal in the 10000 meter race and gold in the 5000 metre race.

He has asked the public and corporate companies to join the cause to complete the facility that is already 60% constructed.

“I thank the public for the support after I won gold and here is a chance for you to join hands and fundraise for the Joshua Cheptegei Training Centre. I call upon the corporate companies and the public to join hands with me and we put up a world class sports facility in the names of Cheptegei which is 60% complete and only needs a 40% push,” he said.

The 24-year-old athlete noted that he developed the idea in 2014 because he suffered a lot as a budding athlete, lacked facilities and shoes and therefore does not want the young athletes to go through that.

He shared the options for the contributions as below;

1). MTN Momo pay. Dial *165*3. Merchant Code: 319325

2). Uganda Shillings Account, Cheptegei Joshua Kiprui. 9030016912866. Stanbic Bank, Kapchorwa Branch.

3). Dollar Account, Cheptegei Joshua Kiprui. 9030016913633. Stanbic Bank, Kapchorwa branch.

Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo received brand new vehicles from President Museveni on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Kololo Independence Grounds as appreciation for their exceptional performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.