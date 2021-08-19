Joy Doreen Biira advises career women to take breaks



By Ahmad Muto

Kenya-based Ugandan media personality Joy Doreen Biira has tipped career women to borrow a leaf from how she has managed hers. She suggested career breaks to enable them focus on their families that are also important and need attention. This was while appearing on Kenyan journalist, Patience Nyange’s Facebook women series.

She explained that she took fewer work hours to spend more time with her young family because technology is an enabler; people can work and study online.

“To fellow young career women, normalise taking career breaks to re-energise and even take care of your young families. Work has diversified. We can now do work online. We can study online while working and spend time with family. It is not about the hours you spend in the work place, it is about the value,” he said.

According to her, during her transition from Ugandan to Kenyan media, she had two job offers: one at KTN Kenya and another at Ghana’s TV3. She zeroed on the former because of career growth, cost of living in the two countries and remuneration, plus proximity to home.

She took a break from full-time broadcast media in 2017 after a ‘near death experience’ in 2016 concerning her mental well-being. The mother of two worked with Capital FM as a presenter and NBS TV as a news anchor before crossing the eastern border to Kenya to work with KTN.