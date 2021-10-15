Judith Babirye repentance excites prominent pastors

By Moses Mulondo

The decision by prominent singer Judith Babirye to repent over her second marriage has excited many pastors.

Babirye, who is a former Buikwe Woman MP, got married for the second time in July 2018 to former Buikwe North MP Paul Musoke Ssebulime after she had parted ways with her former husband, Samuel Niiwo.

In a video that went viral yesterday, Babirye apologised to the nation and to the believers, admitting that her second marriage was a mistake, which should have never happened.

“It takes righteousness to find room to assess ourselves and to rise up from a fall in our walk with God. The Bible says a righteous person may fall seven times and rise again. As believers, we thank God and rejoice in every rising and take no joy in any fall,” said Pastor Michael Kyazze of Omega Healing Centre on Entebbe Road.

He implored other believers to have moments of seeking God and soul searching to come to a place of repentance and put right what may have gone wrong.

Kyazze, who served on the national executive of the National fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches as one in charge of doctrine, implored church leaders to emphasise the preaching of repentance and holiness.

“The need to rebuke and pray for those who are straying and losing the right judgment is very necessary even though not very welcome by many of us,” he stated.

Reacting to Kyazze’s message, respected Pentecostal leader Apostle John Mitala, who is a former chairman of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches, said, “This is very good and very spiritual. True repentance is the key into God’s kingdom. Judith is welcome.”

Another prominent pastor and evangelist, Drake Kanaabo of Redeemed Church Makerere, said, “A great revival has just began. 2022 Uganda be ready.”