Judith Heard to represent Uganda at Miss Environment International pageant

By Alex Balimwikungu

The last time Ugandan supermodel represented Uganda internationally, it was at the Miss Elite Africa 2021-2022 contest which she won in Egypt.

Although the 35-year-old model threw a tantrum at not being duly recognized by the relevant authorities like Uganda Tourism Board, (UTB), she let it slide.

She has had a second bite at the cherry. Latest news filtering in shows that she is set to represent Uganda at the Miss Environment International (MEI) pageant in India having been selected as Miss Environment Uganda.

Miss Environment International is an international beauty pageant that brings together representatives from different continents, cultures, and traditions from all over the world.

MEI’s prime objective is to promote the importance of environmental conservation.

The next edition of the pageant will be held in India in March 2022.

MEI congratulated the 35-year-old reigning Miss Elite Africa 2021 through their social media platforms.

“ Congratulations to Ms. Judith Heard on being elected as the Miss Environment UGANDA 2021.We are thankful for your dedication and participation towards our upcoming pioneer 1st season of Miss Environment International pageant which will be conducted between March 13th – 27th – 2022 in the beautiful country of India (Mumbai),” they wrote.