Juliana reveals pregnancy was a surprise

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi through her YouTube channel on Monday, July 26, 2020 opened up to her fans for the first time since the birth of her baby, Taj 14 months ago.

She revealed that her pregnancy was a surprise and the news overwhelmed her because she had prayed for it for a long time with her family members.

“It was in 2019 when I got the news that I was pregnant. I remember it was a very emotional moment. It took me a while to believe. I would wake up in the morning and I am like, really? Am I? Is something there? It was very personal. My family and I prayed for this for a very longtime. We thank God that he listened to our prayer and gave us a baby who is now about a year and half,” she recounted

She added that it was her ray of light in the pandemic because all she has been doing is babysitting, without a nanny.

In early 2020, she left for Canada when Covid-19 was ravaging China, only to get there before her sister and baby daddy could leave Uganda. The lock down, winter and pregnancy in a foreign country were hardships to contend with.

“Next there was a lock down in winter in a foreign country, pregnant and alone. My sister and Taj’s father were supposed to come, but they got locked down here and I was over there. I do not have friends in Canada. I managed to do everything on my own. Go to the grocery with Taj in a stroller. I was comfortable. I came back here at the beginning of the year,” she added.

Juliana gave birth to baby Taj in May 2020, however, two things have remained a mystery – the baby daddy’s identity and the face of the baby. Her first child, Keron Kabugo passed on in 2014 at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi. The 11-year-old succumbed to asthma and was laid to rest in Matugga.