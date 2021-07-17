Skip to content Skip to footer

Juliana, Salvado disagree over Ugandans’ drinking habits

14 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto

Comedian Patrick Salvado implied online that black people lack self-regulation/control when it comes to alcohol consumption as opposed to ‘whites’. He wondered how they stock beer and only consume a bottle at a time, not all of it at once. 
“But how do white people manage to stock beer in their fridge, drink one bottle and not get the temptation to drink 20 more that day?” he inquired. 
Well, singer Juliana Kanyomozi in a rejoinder explained that it has nothing to do with race. She is not ‘white’ but can take months without picking a bottle from her fully stocked fridge. Why? She has other obsessions and one of them is tea.

“I always have beer, wines, spirits etc in the house. But I can take even four months without touching any of it. And I am not white. I guess we are all just different,” she quoted Salvado’s tweet. 
Both submissions left their followers divided with some claiming Juliana is right and they practice exactly what she does while others said she is not a heavy drinker to have a clear idea of what Salvado is going on about. 
According to a 2014 Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, an average Ugandan consumer takes over 20 liters of alcohol a year and 4% of the population are occasional drinkers consuming slightly over six bottles a month. The same year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that there were two billion drinkers globally. 

