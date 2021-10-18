Juliana signs two endorsement deals in 24 hours

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi signed two brand endorsement deals this week, through her agent. The first was on Thursday, (October 28), with a baby diaper company.

On Friday (October 29), she signed another with a company that produces bathing soap. She took to her Twitter to break the news with her fans and followers.

Her agents, Swangz Avenue congratulated the two brands for signing their client. “Congratulations. You have really got an amazing character behind your brands. As @JKanyomozi’s agents, we are excited and looking forward to more wins.”

Juliana joins a long list of Ugandan artistes endorsing products – Sheebah Karungi, Spice Diana and Lydia Jazmine.

Juliana left Uganda in early 2020 for Canada where she had her baby boy, Taj. She returned early this year, but kept a low profile, only interacting with and answering fan questions via her YouTube channel.