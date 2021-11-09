Skip to content Skip to footer

Juliana “tickles” Charlie Lubega

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsJuliana “tickles” Charlie Lubega
6 hours ago
Share
300Views 0Comments

By Nicholas Oneal

What does it take for a man known for his calmness and meekness to suddenly beam with excitement and teenage-like joy? Charlie Lubega, the Club Guvnor proprietor and celebrated tycoon, would have one answer to the question – Juliana Kanyomozi.

It happened to him on Tuesday during a press conference to launch the Bailey’s Safari Picnic at Guvnor. Charlie, as he is fondly called by his peers, smiled through the presser. When he could not hide it anymore, he said, “I have not seen Juliana for about five years.”

He is a man of few words, and although we waited with bated breath for him to explain further, he didn’t. However, his body language told the rest of the story.

Juliana, if her recent past is anything to go by, has an affinity for guys who love speed. Charlie Lubega is a former National Rally Champion. She too seemed as excited to be in Charlie’s presence.

Juliana was the first female artist to be crowned artiste of the year in Pearl of Africa Music Awards in 2008. She is applauded for paving the way for female artists in a male-dominated industry.

Myko Ouma’s Band will back up Juliana on May 16. The Roots Academy of Soul Band featuring Tonya Michelle Ahenda, Julius Ssese, Yanzi Prudence and Lisa Sonia will also serenade the revelers while celebrated comedian Salvador and Crystal Newman will be the MCs of the day.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News
Gaetano hurt he is being compared to Kisoro man
November 9, 2021
Celebrity News Top News
Sheebah Karungi to headline Club Beatz At Home Season 4
July 7, 2021
Celebrity News
We sent Feffe Bussi to Gulu to spy – Nubian Li blows rapper’s cover
October 12, 2021
Celebrity News Music
Diamond explains excluding Rayvanny from his EP
March 15, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.