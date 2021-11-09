Juliana “tickles” Charlie Lubega

By Nicholas Oneal

What does it take for a man known for his calmness and meekness to suddenly beam with excitement and teenage-like joy? Charlie Lubega, the Club Guvnor proprietor and celebrated tycoon, would have one answer to the question – Juliana Kanyomozi.

It happened to him on Tuesday during a press conference to launch the Bailey’s Safari Picnic at Guvnor. Charlie, as he is fondly called by his peers, smiled through the presser. When he could not hide it anymore, he said, “I have not seen Juliana for about five years.”

He is a man of few words, and although we waited with bated breath for him to explain further, he didn’t. However, his body language told the rest of the story.

Juliana, if her recent past is anything to go by, has an affinity for guys who love speed. Charlie Lubega is a former National Rally Champion. She too seemed as excited to be in Charlie’s presence.

Juliana was the first female artist to be crowned artiste of the year in Pearl of Africa Music Awards in 2008. She is applauded for paving the way for female artists in a male-dominated industry.

Myko Ouma’s Band will back up Juliana on May 16. The Roots Academy of Soul Band featuring Tonya Michelle Ahenda, Julius Ssese, Yanzi Prudence and Lisa Sonia will also serenade the revelers while celebrated comedian Salvador and Crystal Newman will be the MCs of the day.