Juliana was pre-paid for the Soul-R&B Safari picnic, say organisers

By Nicholas Oneal

No sooner had she been unveiled at Club Guvnor as the headliner for the Mother’s Day Soul R&B Safari picnic that is scheduled for May 7 at the Kampala Serena Hotel gardens, than she announced on her socials that she would not perform because of obligations not met by the organisers.

The organisers have countered her statement by explaining that Juliana Kanyomozi was pre-paid for the event, and do not know what diva devils led her to cancel.

“It’s been brought to the attention of the Soul-R&B Safari and to the sponsors and partners, that there is a social media post by Juliana Kanyomozi stating that she has pulled out of the Soul-R&B Safari. We categorically state that the organisers and sponsors did not receive so much as a courtesy phone call from the artiste nor her management before they posted this statement on social media.

“Ideally, it should have been the event organisers to release this statement, not the artiste who was already financially committed and booked to feature at the festival,” read the statement in part.

“We did everything we were asked to do before we organised the press conference to launch the event. Indeed, the artist addressed the press conference, committing to perform. We are shocked and disappointed by the sudden change of heart,” the organisers expressed their dismay.

Since the music must play on regardless, arrangements are already underway to replace Juliana with other R&B and soul-leaning artistes.