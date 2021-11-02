Juliana: Why I pulled out of Soul & RnB Safari

By Hussein Kiganda

When Tshaka Mayanja announced that Juliana Kanyomozi was going to headline his Soul & RnB Safari scheduled for May 7 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, partygoers’ faces lit up with glee.

However, all that excitement died when the Nabikoowa songbird pulled out of the event.

Well, she has come out to clear the air on what went wrong.

In an interview, the singer revealed that Tshaka’s team was not clear on the contract they made with her.

“The problem was that what they told us while booking us was different from what they had organised. They told us it is an only-invitation event with about 200 guests and they wanted us to perform four to five songs. When we went to the media launch, we realised it was sort of a concert and this was different from what we had agreed on. It sounded like a private show yet it was not. My team contacted their team about it, but they did nothing as so we decided to pull out,” she said.

Although Juliana had received a cash deposit for the show, she is not ready to return it. She said she has already used the money.

“Our policy is that when you give us your deposit, we start using it to prepare for your event. We attended his media launch, started preparing for rehearsals with Mike Ouma, and it’s this money that we were using. It’s written on the receipt that the deposit is not refundable. So we shall not refund the money because we are not breaking the law,” Juliana said.

Tshaka and his team have, however, moved on and replaced Juliana with singers Irene Ntale, Naava Grey and Gabbie Ntaate.

The event will also be graced by Black Roots Academy of Soul Band and hosted by comedian Patrick Salvador Idringi.