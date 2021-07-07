Skip to content Skip to footer

Kabagarame Food Festival returns to Kampala

8 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Kabagarame, the weekly meat market located on the Mbarara-Ishaka road in Bushenyi district, is coming back to Kampala.

After a two-year hiatus, the Kabagarame Kampala Festival is happening this Saturday, April 30, at the Uganda Museum, in partnership with Bell Lager – the official enjoyments beer.

The festival brings specially prepared meat recipes prepared and served in a traditional setting with locally sourced, farm-fresh, organic ingredients.

To note, Kabagarame is famed for pork, more than any other kind of meat.

Owen Mwesigye, one of the festival’s founders, said: “The festival was developed to bring a cherished meal and reunion experience closer to the city’s people. Those who have been to Kabagarame should expect a home-away-from-home experience in Kampala.”

Revellers will get to enjoy their choice of either fried or roasted meat with special offers on Bell Lager.

Matilda Babuleka, Bell Lager’s brand manager, said: “Kabagarame is famous for its unmatched meat offerings, and we are proud to come on board to let the good times flow, as part of our purpose, and to prove that a cold Bell Lager is indeed the perfect companion for your muchomo or kikalayi.”

Gates will be open from 10:00am.

 

