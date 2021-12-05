Skip to content Skip to footer

Kabaka flies back Germany for health examination

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsKabaka flies back Germany for health examination
17 hours ago
Share
219Views 0Comments
By Moses Mulondo
The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, has flown back to Germany to among other things meet his doctors to examine his life.
Explaining the Kabaka’s travel, the Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, said the Kabaka will also use his trip to meet several development partners and Baganda in various European countries.
“The Kabaka will meet doctors in Europe and Ugandan doctors in Europe to examine his life,” Mayiga has said.
The Katikkiro announced that he would also be going abroad in the nearby future to look for partners for developing Buganda kingdom.
Last year in August the Kabaka traveled to Germany for specialized treatment. Before the trip, there had been public pressure on Mengo leadership to take the Kabaka abroad for treatment after he had appeared in public looking frail
Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Pastor Manjeri vows to attend ex-husband’s wedding
December 5, 2021
Latest News Top News
When National Theatre opened before the opening
January 4, 2022
Latest News Top News
I have been to many trips across the world to meet random men – Katatumba
July 26, 2021
Latest News Top News
Entertainment & The Law: Will Weasel get any dime from Nigerian Chike over performing Goodlyfe song?
February 23, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.