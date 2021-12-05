Kabaka flies back Germany for health examination

By Moses Mulondo

The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, has flown back to Germany to among other things meet his doctors to examine his life.

Explaining the Kabaka’s travel, the Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, said the Kabaka will also use his trip to meet several development partners and Baganda in various European countries.

“The Kabaka will meet doctors in Europe and Ugandan doctors in Europe to examine his life,” Mayiga has said.

The Katikkiro announced that he would also be going abroad in the nearby future to look for partners for developing Buganda kingdom.