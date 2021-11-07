Kabaka to be chief guest as Buddu battles Buwekula in Masaza finals

By Moses Mulondo



The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has today announced that the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, will be the chief guest as Buddu battles Buwekula in the final football match of the Masaza Tournament.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Entebbe Road.

Before the final match, there will be a losers’ match played between Bulemeezi and Mawokota.

The Masaza Tournament, which is a competition among the 18 masaza (counties) of Buganda kingdom, is among the most popular local football tournaments, which have produced many national players over the years.

To reach this stage, Buddu eliminated Bulemeezi on penalties 3-1 at the semifinals held at Njeru in December last year, while Buwekula beat Mawokota 5-3 on penalties as well to reach this far.

Buddu, who lost last year’s final to Gomba, will be targeting to win the Masaza Tournament trophy, having won the second title in 2016.

The people of Buwekula, who have never won this prestigious trophy, will be targeting their first championship in this competition.

Any Masaza final, especially those involving Buddu that encompasses the Masaka area, is marked by a whole day of fun-fare, with many drinking alcohol in gourds, a show off of area tycoons and much more dancing than football.