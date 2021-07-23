Kabuura’s Twitter sabbatical ends with a smile

By Ronald Kintu

We have all heard the saying, ‘time heals all wounds’ and if put to a vote, many will be in support of it.

That list keeps on growing and the latest celebrities to join it are Flavia Tumusiime and Andrew Kabuura who had a tough September.

Social media was sent into a frenzy when Kabuura was accused of cheating on his wife and the viral screenshots did not help much, forcing him onto a Twitter sabbatical.

Since the eruption, Kabuura has been Mr. Retweet for weeks, but he eventually broke his duck again Tuesday night when he tweeted for the first time.

“One is the captain of the Uganda Cranes, the other is Khalid Aucho. Kigali here we come! #WCQ2022,” read the caption on a photo of him and Cranes captain Khalid Aucho.

With likes raining in, some negative energy in the comments section surfaced as some of his followers clapped him over the alleged cheating claims.

Well, since his current stop is Kigali, a place with plenty of beauty, as Kampala Sun, we pray for him to be a responsible married man and come back home with his zip intact.