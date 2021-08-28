Kadaga congratulates UNAA’s Wamala

By Ahmad Muto

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga has congratulated the newly elected president of the Ugandans in North America Association (UNAA), Henrietta Wamala after a hotly contested election.

She tweeted: “Congratulations to Henrietta Nairuba Wamala on election as UNAA President, wish you all the best as you keep the Uganda flag high in the diaspora.”

However, that is just how much meets the eye. UNAA is yet to recover from the political tensions that led to its split about 10 years ago, leading to the formation of UNAA Causes. The point of contention was accountability. Less than a week after its annual convention at the Fountain Square, Cincinatti, Ohio that was crowned by the election of new leaders, Henrietta Wamala of the NRM won the presidency with 211 total votes from representatives, beating NUP’s Lydia Natolo who scored 198 votes, the ghost is back threatening another split. A section of Ugandans there have threatened to leave after NUP members who abstained from the election accused those that participated of betraying them by taking part in an election they alleged was organised by the NRM leadership back home. Hilary Taylor, a Ugandan Harvard University student said the association is unworthy. UNAA is 33 years old, its rival UNAA Causes is about a decade old. While UNAA was hosting its annual convention, UNAA Causes was hosting its annual Festival and Expo at the Fountainebleau Oceanfront Resort, Miami.