Kakwenza case: State ready to present witnesses

By Stuart Yiga

The Buganda Road Court has heard that investigations into the offensive communication case against novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija are complete and that the State is ready to present its witnesses.

Kakwenza, who is out on bail, reappeared in court on Tuesday (February 1) for mention of his case.

Chief state attorney Joan Keko revealed that the Police have finalised their inquiries and that she is ready to disclose all evidence to the defence team to necessitate the hearing of the case at the next adjournment date.

Kakwenza’s lawyer Eron Kiiza said he plans to apply to court to have his client’s bail terms relaxed.

Kakwenza wants to have his passport returned to facilitate his travel to Germany for treatment, as well as to receive an award.

The presiding chief magistrate, Dr. Douglas Singiza, advised that Kakwenza returns to court on Wednesday afternoon to formally apply to get his passport back.

Kakwenza was arrested and remanded to Kitalya Government Prison on charges of offensive communication to the person of President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is the commander of the land orces.

The presiding judge had asked him to deposit his national identity card and passport with the court as security that he will return to court for trial after his release on bail.

It is alleged that Kakwenza posted the said communication on his official Twitter handle, which the prosecution team argue was meant to disturb the peace of the President and that of his son.

The said offence was allegedly committed on December 24 and December 28 last year (2021).

The State insists this contravened Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act. The accused author denies the counts.