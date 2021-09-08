Kalangala warns bar owners on noise pollution

By Samuel Nkuba

Kalangala Town Council (KTC) has vowed to cancel licences of bars that play loud music, resulting in noise pollution.

While meeting bar owners at KTC on Monday, Barbara Nambuya, the town clerk, said ever since the President opened up bars, they have been working 24/7 in Kalangala while violating other people’s rights.

“We will cancel licences of bars reported for noise pollution, those employing young girls and any bar started in someone’s home,” she added.

According to the National Environment (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations of 2003, various levels of noise are prescribed for different locations. For residential areas, the noise level should not exceed 40 decibels, 60 for commercial areas and 75 for industrial areas.

Bar owners who attended the meeting appreciated KTC for sensitising them on how to work in harmony without violating anyone’s rights.

The, however, appealed to law enforcers to be clear on taxes each business, mainly bars, should pay.