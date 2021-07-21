Kalifah Aganaga goes back to school

By Paul Waiswa

Singer Sadat Mukibi aka Kalifah Aganana has gone back to school thanks to Victoria University scholarship scheme. Interestingly, this comes after he turned down a similar offer from Presodent Museveni. Last year, Museveni had granted musician Khalifa Aganaga a scholarship to study any course of his choice in the United States when he visited State House with other selected celebrities. At that time, It was not confirmed when exactly the former Twinkle star artist would start the course.

According to our insiders, Aganaga now has given up on the American dream which he thinks is impossible for now reasoning that the singer is out of position financially to meet the demands for the government opportunity.

Khalifa confirmed that he intends to enroll for studies at Victoria University in a bid to further his studies.

“School Time, No more lies, No more going to America. All I wanted was education, even when they have lied to me the ghetto boy that won’t stop me from pursuing my education goals, Now that Victoria University Kampala Uganda has volunteered to grant me this opportunity of education because of my good grades/results, I can’t turn this down,” he posted.

The Gudigude singer added that he’s now a full student pursuing Digital Marketing And Events Management at Victoria University.