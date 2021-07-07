Kaluuya receives Emmy award nomination

By Ahmad Muto

British born actor of Ugandan decent, Daniel Kaluuya has received an Emmy award nomination in the 73rd edition. The list was unveiled on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 by Emmy–winning father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones of ‘This is Us’ and Jasmine Cephas Jones ‘FreeRayshawn’.

Kaluuya received his nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in Comedy Series category for his appearance on Saturday Night Live. He will battle it out with big industry names: Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin, Dan Levy all for their roles on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Morgan Freeman for his role in ‘The Kominsky Method’.

Last year, the show went partly virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic but this years will be a return to normal ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer on September 19, 2021.

Kaluuya has won 10 awards and received 27 nominations so far. He won an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award last year.

He was born to Ugandan parents, Damalie Namusoke and Stephen Kaluuya in London in 1989. He has relatives in the city suburb of Makindye that he last visited not many years ago. He was set to premiere his movie ‘Queen & Slim’ at Kingdom Kampala on Valentine’s Day, 2020 but didn’t after Covid-19 became a pandemic.